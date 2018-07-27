Exclusive: Charlamagne Tha God’s DNA Tests From Closed Rape Case Revealed, “Spanish Fly” Sex Partner Sets Record Straight

Image via John Lamparski/Getty Images

Charlamagne Tha God’s DNA Test Showed No Match To Alleged Victim

The recent resurfacing of sexual assault allegations against Charlamagne Tha God have left many to ponder whether or not the Breakfast Club’s architect of aggravation was something far worse than just a brash habitual line-stepper.

This week on both The Breakfast Club as well as his Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne addressed the allegations surrounding not only his alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl, but his own explanation of “raping” his now wife the first time they had sex, in addition to an incident where he previously recounted getting drunk and taking “Spanish Fly” with a former sex partner head-on.

Today, BOSSIP exclusively obtained the official police documents that state that neither Charlamagne’s DNA nor sperm was found after he voluntarily agreed to submit both semen and blood samples to police for comparison to the alleged victim, Jessica Reid.

Because no traces of blood or saliva were found on Jessica, there was “no analysis performed” on either party.

The police also have on record that Charlamagne spoke to them about this case voluntarily without a warrant or a lawyer present and fully agreed to cooperate with their investigation. You can see those on the next page.