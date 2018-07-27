DJ Khaled Drops The Video For “No Brainer” With Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo [Video]

DJ Khaled Drops The New Video For “No Brainer”

A little over a year after the debut of the smash hit “I’m the One,” DJ Khaled, brought Chance The Rapper, Quavo and Justin Bieber together once again for yet another musical endeavor.

Today, the DJ tapped the three artists for “No Brainer,” which is the first single from his forthcoming Father of Asahd album–He just gifted us with a video for the new track, too.

The “No Brainer” video finds Khaled, Chance, Bieber and Quavo on the set of a mock Hollywood movie set. In the background, we can see the DJ’s catchphrase and label, “We the Best,” in the place of the famous Hollywood sign. And of course, Khaled’s baby Asahd is also all over the video.