G Herbo & Southside Talk Chicago, Kanye West & More On The Breakfast Club [Video]

G Herbo And Southside Stop By The Breakfast Club

G Herbo and Southside stopped by The Breakfast Club on Friday to talk about their project together, Swervo–which just dropped late last night.

Of course, that’s not the only conversation they got away with while in the building. The Chicago rapper and Atlanta producer talk about their respective, hip-hop heavy hometowns, their feelings on Kanye West, and the fact that G Herbo freestyled the entire project.