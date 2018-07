Hate it or love it?!

Bossip on WE tv Returns This August

We told you we’re baaaaaaack! Take a quick look at the viciously hilarious content from Bossip contributors bringing our “soup cookie” criticizing, “deteriorating dust mite” dissing headlines to LIFE.

This time we’re roasting racist Rutagaba Roseanne Barr.



Will YOU be watching Bossip on WE tv when it returns Thursday, August 2 at 10. p.m.???