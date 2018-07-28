Exclusive: Flo Rida’s Baby Mama Scores Victory In Child Support Fight

Flo Rida & Alexis Adams In Court Over Supporting Baby Son Zohar

Flo Rida’s son’s mother got some good news in her paternity and child support suit against the “My House” rapper, but her case still isn’t over.

A Bronx Family Court judge Friday agreed to temporarily increase Alexis Adams’ child support from $8,000 to $9,000 a month to care for son Zohar, who has health problems. Flo Rida will also have to pony up for all of Zohar’s medical care and education following an agreement between both sides.

Adams has asked the court to have Flo Rida pay a total of $10,000 a month to support their son as well as pay her $55,000 in legal fees – which Flo Rida’s team has objected to.

Flo Rida’s lawyer Howard Felcher asked the judge to keep the child support at $9,000, but agreed that Flo Rida would pay for Zohar’s medical bills and schooling. Felcher also asked that his client have a say in what school Zohar attended to make sure the tuition was “reasonable” – a move that prompted a rebuke from the judge.

“What does he care?” Judge Shira Atzmon asked Felcher. “He’s not involved in this child’s life. He’s met him once. This is all about money, and I’ve had it up to here.”

Adams’ lawyer Jack Giordano questioned why such a high net worth individual was haggling over an extra $500 or $1,000 a month for the son’s support, which he said was “chump change” for the “Welcome To My House” rapper.

Flo Rida was supposed to appear for the hearing, but his lawyer Felcher told the court that he was in Egypt, but would appear at the next court date.

Both Adams and Flo Rida are due back in court in the fall.

Outside court, Adams told us that she was pleased with the court’s ruling and her lawyer Giordano said it was time to wrap the case up.

“I feel like this case has gone on too long, needlessly,” he said. “I think Alexis has demonstrated herself as a great mother for Flo’s baby. I think the judge shared that view and was generous to Flo’s lawyer to give him one more month to try to resolve it.”