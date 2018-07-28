Knifed-Up Nuptials: Woman Fatally Filets Her Fiancé After Thinking He Invited His Side-Piece To Their Wedding

Woman Kills Her Hubby-To-Be After He Invites His Ex To Their Wedding

Jacqueline Souza, 31, was arrested after her fiancé, Brandon Watkins, 33, was stabbed with a steak knife at the couple’s Colorado Springs home.

Souza told cops her husband-to-be wanted to invite a woman he once had an affair with to their wedding, a relationship that she believed was still ongoing.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered Watkins unresponsive on the kitchen floor and a bloody steak knife on the table.

The pair had been at a bar to celebrate their upcoming wedding in Las Vegas, when they began fighting over the guest list.

Souza was also reportedly in the process of divorcing another man while planning her wedding to Watkins. She said they had been engaged since June.

She originally told cops she found Watkins with a steak knife in his chest after visiting the bathroom, then back tracked and said he may have fell on the knife.

She was arrested and is expected to return to court on August 1.