So Sad: New Jersey Man Charged With First Degree Murder After Brutally Beating His 3-Week Old Child

Credits: Union County Prosecutors Office

New Jersey Man Murders His Own 3-Week Old Child

A New Jersey man was charged with beating his three-week-old son to death.

Tiray Summers, 38, of Plainfield, New Jersey was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his infant son, Trayvon Summers.

Police launched an investigation into the infant’s death after hospital staff suggested foul play.

During the investigation, detectives said they determined that Trayvon Summers suffered significant injuries and learned that the cause of his death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Tiray Summers is currently being housed in the Union County Jail.