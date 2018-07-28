Prayers Up: Famous Battle Rapper Tsu Surf “Not In Good Condition” After Being Shot In Newark, New Jersey
- By Bossip Staff
Fanous battle rapper Tsu Surf underwent emergency surgery after being shot in Newark New Jersey. According to reports, an unknown assailant shot Tsu multiple times before fleeing the scene.
Sources have told authorities that the hit could possibly be gang related due the organized nature of the shooting and Tsu’s well documented affliation with the Crips of Newark.
He underwent emergency surgery and his condition is “not good” according to a close friend.
Tsu Surf got his recognition from the SMACK/URL battle leagues and made a name for himself as one of the premier rappers in the circuit.