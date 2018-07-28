Common Teams Up With Mark Ruffalo And Andra Day To Address Family Separation At The Border [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
The Trump Administration failed to meet a court order to reunify families they separated at the border by July 26. Many families have not been brought back together. Children are still being kept in cages and abuses continue.
We Stand United released a new video featuring Mark Ruffalo and Common about this ongoing humanitarian crisis, with music supplied by Andra Day.
Getty