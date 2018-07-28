SMH: Ving Rhames Recalls Being Held At Gunpoint In His Own Home Because His Neighbors Thought A “Big Black Man” Was Robbing The Place

Ving Rhames Recounts Having Cops Called On Him By Neighbors

Man, even celebrity actors are being mistaken for “criminals” out here with nosy neighbors getting all 911-happy.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout star and Black Hollywood icon Ving Rhames says he’s definitely not immune to the raggedy assumptions of racist neighbors and the threat of police violence.

While appearing on SiriusXM’s The Clay Cane Show on Friday, Rhames shared that he was nearly gunned down in his own home by local police just a few months ago, when meddlesome neighbors were busy looking through his windows instead of minding their own business and assumed he was a burglar. Take a listen.

SMH. Ridiculous! If you can’t mind your business in your own home in a nice neighborhood, no less…where can you be safe from false calls like this?

Getty/Soundcloud