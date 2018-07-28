Pull Me Up, Never Let Me Down: Beyonce And Kelly Rowland Show Full Support For Michelle Williams In The Midst Of Depression

Image via Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Check Up On Michelle Williams

These friends are goals.

According to TMZ, both Beyonce and Kelly Rowland “dropped what they were doing” (expect maybe OTRII tour and that big a$$ yacht) and hit up Michelle Williams to make sure their sister was holding up ok after checking herself into a mental health facility.

Sources close to the ladies say that Kelly and Bey were very saddened by the news that Michelle had been struggling so much with depression.

Destiny’s children have both spoken to Michelle and are willing to go to whatever lengths to ensure that she is healthy and in a positive mental space.

