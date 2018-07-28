Inside The Troller’s Studio: Tekashi69 Talks Robbery, His Wack Rhymes And Disses Vic Mensa On Angie Martinez Show [Video]

Image via Jefferson Siegel/NY Daily News via Getty Images/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Tekashi69 Interview On Angie Martinez Show

Tekashi69 is probably one of the most polarizing figures in hip-hop since Kanye West. The colored-follicle rapper sat down with “the voice of New York” Angie Martinez to talk about all his shenanigans including his recent robbery and much more.

Do you feel any different about 6ix9ine after this interview?