SMH: Rapper Tay-K Is Being Sued for Allegedly Profiting Off His Crime Spree

Tay-K Sued For Profiting Off Alleged Crimes

Texas rapper Tay-K’s rise in popularity has been widely attributed to his extensive criminal record. The Texas rapper was facing a slew of serious charges before he even turned 18, including capital murder, but his mounting legal troubles only seemed to help his career in music.

United States marshals apprehended Tay-K on June 30, 2017, and Tay-K then started gaining notoriety for his track “The Race,” which addressed his run from the law. He eventually signed a deal with 88 Classic while he was behind bars.

Now, the families of Tay-K’s alleged shooting victims have filed a lawsuit against the 18-year-old rapper, claiming he profited off his crime spree. The suit also lists five of Tay-K’s alleged accomplices as defendants, alongside 88 Classics owner Joshua White, and Tay-K’s manager Ezra Averill.

“The principle behind this case is that people and corporations shouldn’t profit from violent crimes against the innocent,” attorney Brian Butcher told the Star-Telegram. “Taymor McIntyre (Tay-K’s legal name) became a threat to society, possibly with the encouragement of others, in order to promote sales of his music. I want those sales to compensate his victims, not to enrich a record company that supports a child thug.”

Butcher is representing the families of both Ethan Walker and Zachary Beloate, who were shot during a 2016 robbery allegedly carried out by Tay-K and six others. Walker was killed while Beloate survived.

According to legal documents, Tay-K’s earnings—listed at more than $236,000—were placed in an irrevocable trust that is managed by White. Walker and Beloate’s families are seeking more than $1 million in damages.

Nearly a month ago, Tay-K was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of Mark Anthony Saldivar, who was allegedly killed by the rapper in 2017. Lucia Saldivar is also seeking $1 million.

Tay-K is currently incarcerated at Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas.