Winnie Harlow Twerks Her Unique Cakes On A Boat, For Wiz? [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Winnie Harlow Celebrates Birthday In Miami
Winnie Harlow is enjoying her birthday right now with friends on a boat in Miami. The model chick has her drinky drink in hand and her boo Wiz Khalifa putting emoji’s in her comments. Are you feeling these two-tone cakes?
Supermodel Pose like mi real friend WINNIE 🔥 (genuinely dnt care who wants to see my wine and JOOOOOOOK for the next 4 days. I’m Jamaican, we dance when we celebrate, it’s my birthday, and I’m HAPPY 😭❤️🙏🏽 god has blessed me with 24 years of life…. and an unbelievable life at that. Thank you God!!! SO, imma celebrate how i WANT! 😘) thank you @davegrutman ur the 🐐
