Still In The Studio: Cardi B Announces New Project For The Fall, Music Video For “Ring” Featuring Kehlani

Cardi B Announces Upcoming Projects For Fans On IG Live

Fresh off the news of Cardi B cancelling her scheduled appearances on Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic Tour to stay home with baby Kulture, Belcalis is making even more promises to her fans.

The rapper and new mommy hopped on Instagram live to update fans on her life, also assuring everyone that her tour cancellation didn’t mean she wouldn’t be working all together. Cardi revealed that she has a project coming out in the fall, though she didn’t provide any other details. She also announced that her music video for “Ring” featuring Kehlani will be out at the beginning of August.

This is all great news for fans, if, of course, everything actually goes as plans. Cardi B and her label Atlantic Records have been known to have some differences in the past regarding release dates–if you’ll recall, her debut album Invasion of Privacy was released several months after she initially promised. The same goes for some of her previous singles.

The news that is concrete, though, is the fact that Cardi is still working despite cancelling her tour appearances–so we can expect at least some music sometime soon, if not a full project.

Take a look at Bardi’s IG live below, where she talks to her fans about upcoming projects and plans for the future.