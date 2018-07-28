Bobby Brown Denies Domestic Violence Against Whitney Houston, Despite Old Documents — “The Public Record Is Wrong”

Bobby Brown Denies Ever Hitting Whitney Houston, Despite Court Documents

Bobby Brown made an appearance on a panel during a Television Critics Association press tour Friday and things got intense. According to pagesix, a reporter asked him about a documented instance of domestic violence between himself and Houston, Brown denied such an incident ever took place. When another reporter told Brown that the incidents were a matter of public record, Brown responded simply, “The public record is wrong.”

In 2003, Brown was charged with battery stemming from an altercation with Houston. She later appeared beside him in court with a visible bruise on her cheek when he turned himself in to authorities. Whitney publicist at the time had made an immediate statement about the altercation calling Bobby “apologetic”.

Brown hopes that his upcoming BET miniseries about his life that he was at the press tour to promote — “The Bobby Brown Story” — will help sway misconceptions floating around about himself, his life and career. Brown said the biggest misconception about him is that he is “a bad guy.”

Will you be watching his BET produced biopic?