Low Down Dirty Donnie: Trump Accused Of Paying Off 3 More Women To Keep Quiet About Sexual Relationship

Trump Accused of Paying Off 3 More Women to Be Quiet About Sexual Affairs

Since the audio of Trump discussing paying off Playboy model Karen McDougal was leaked, the president has been accused of paying off three more additional women to keep quiet about their sexual affairs according to the lawyer of Stormy Daniels.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tweeted that he’s currently representing three other women who said they were paid money to be quiet by Trump or associates of the president.

Avenatti wrote on Twitter “Three additional women. All paid hush money through various means. Time for Michael Cohen and Donald Trump to come 100 percent clean with the American people. All the documents, all the tapes, NOW. No more lies or lip service. #Basta.”

Avenatti stated that the three women made claims they were paid to keep the information to themselves by Michael Cohen, Trump, or American Media Inc. (parent company of National Enquirer)