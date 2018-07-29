Hello, My Loves: Mo’nique Backs Up Rotund Roseanne Barr And Her Racist Redneck Tweet

Mo’Nique Defends Roseanne Barr For Racist Tweet ‘Mistake’

Roseanne Barr found a friend in Mo’Nique after her recent racist comments and failed apology attempts to former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett. Mo’Nique came to the defense of who she called “her sister in comedy”, after she lost her ABC “Roseanne” reboot sitcom after calling Jarrett an “ape” on twitter.

“We’ve all said and done things baby that we wish we could take back and swallow and say, ‘Oh.’ But when you’re in the public eye, you can’t and it’s out there..But to put the title of ‘racist’ on her…” said Mo’nique.

“My sister made a mistake and she said something I know she wishes she could take back. But what I would ask is we don’t throw her away.”

Monique decided to cape for Roseanne after she says Roseanne stood up for her earlier in he career:

“I remember when I had the ‘Mo’Nique Show,’ and there were big, major black superstar talent that had white representatives and they told their talent, ‘That show is too black and we really don’t want you to go on there,’“ Mo’Nique said. “But there was a white woman named Roseanne Barr that showed up for me. … And they didn’t hear the conversation when the cameras wasn’t rolling. … That woman was giving me some beautiful words.”

“I’m so sorry that you thought I was racist and that you thought my tweet was racist, because it wasn’t. It was political,” Barr said.