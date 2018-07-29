Do Better: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Said He Would Not Protest During National Anthem

Dak Prescott Wont Protest During National Anthem

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said during a press conference that he will not kneel during the National Anthem and that such an approach to dealing with racial injustice “isn’t for him.”

“I never protest,” Prescott said. “I never protest during the anthem, and I don’t think that’s the time or the venue to do so. The game of football has always brought me such peace, and I think it does the same for a lot of people—a lot of people playing the game, a lot of people watching the game, a lot of people who have any impact of the game—so when you bring such controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game it takes away. It takes away from that, it takes away from the joy and the love that football brings a lot of people.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been clear from the very beginning that he is against players protesting during the National Anthem. Donald Trump, a buddy of many NFL owners, has used his platform as president to blast players who kneel during the National Anthem, saying that they don’t have any real issue to fight about because of the amount of money they make.

Many players have decided to kneel in solidarity with former QB Colin Kaepernick, who was the first player to start the protests. Kaepernick has suffered professionally as a result, essentially being locked out of the NFL for the past two seasons.