Tell The Truth, Shame The Chicken Chopper: DC Young Fly Reveals The “Wild’N’Out” Joke That Caused Azealia Banks’ Crocodile Tears

DC Young Fly, Chico Bean And Karlous Relive Roasting Azealia Banks On “Wild’N’Out’

Remember a few weeks back when Azealia Banks flipped her wig and accused Nick Cannon and the cast of “Wild’N’Out” of colorism during her guest appearance? WELL, “Wild’N’Out” cast members DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean recently relieved the whole experience during a live show of their popular 85 South podcast. Watch the clip below:

So this what azealia banks started crying for on wild n out 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OYlPOqhZfO — JLoo🤩 (@JLooThaGoat) July 27, 2018

And of course Azealia wasn’t going to allow them to clown her without clapping back.

Peep her response below

Anybody else peep how great she is at dishing it but not taking it? The things she says are so vile in comparison to the things being said about her. But that’s just our unbiased, objective journalistic opinion.

What do you think?

Hit the flip to watch the whole live show.