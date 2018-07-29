One Step At A Time: Michelle Williams Thanks Fans For Support After Seeking Treatment for Depression
Michelle Williams Sends A Message To Fans Following Treatment News
Michelle Williams took to Instagram on Saturday to thank her fans for their support after it was revealed she was being treated for depression in a mental health facility outside of Los Angeles.
“Thank you ALL sooooooooooooooo much for every message of love and support sent!” she began in her Instagram caption. “My family, friends and fiancé have been AWESOME! Sitting here reflecting on the past two weeks. I had no plans of what I was going through being public BUT now that it is I have a made an even BIGGER commitment to the mental health awareness area.” She continued to write a long, heartfelt message to everyone showing her love.
Thank you ALL sooooooooooooooo much for every message of love and support sent! My family, friends and fiancé have been AWESOME! Sitting here reflecting on the past two weeks. I had no plans of what I was going through being public BUT now that it is I have a made an even BIGGER commitment to the mental health awareness area. So many people are suffering, hurting, hopeless, lost and don’t see a way out but there is. Depression sucks, but my faith in God and my commitment to doing the work to stay well is my way out! You have to do the work even when you’re tired and feel the heaviness. Take one step at a time! Don’t overwhelm yourself. If you can just get up out the bed and brush your teeth and shower…..DO IT. For people dealing with depression , that is a HUGE step! Now don’t be depressed AND stinky…..pick a struggle! 🤣 (y’all know I had to add some humor) Anyhoo…..I love you all very much! Talk soon! ❤️ (yes I need a fill and my roots need to be flat ironed….bye…..I haven’t lost my humor) ❤️ Oh……Miss Tina cooked a HUGE meal for me the other night too, I just wanted to make y’all jealous! 🤷🏽♀️
TMZ initially reported the news. On July 17, it was revealed that the Destiny’s Child singer had been at the facility for the past several days. The 37-year-old Williams has been very open and honest about her struggles with mental health in the past, as well.
Fans weren’t the only ones who were supportive, but her fellow musicians were showing love as well. Missy Elliott tweeted on the same day news came out, “I want to lift our sis up in prayer because there are so many people battling this and many trying to deal with it alone.”