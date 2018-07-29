One Step At A Time: Michelle Williams Thanks Fans For Support After Seeking Treatment for Depression

Michelle Williams Sends A Message To Fans Following Treatment News

Michelle Williams took to Instagram on Saturday to thank her fans for their support after it was revealed she was being treated for depression in a mental health facility outside of Los Angeles.

“Thank you ALL sooooooooooooooo much for every message of love and support sent!” she began in her Instagram caption. “My family, friends and fiancé have been AWESOME! Sitting here reflecting on the past two weeks. I had no plans of what I was going through being public BUT now that it is I have a made an even BIGGER commitment to the mental health awareness area.” She continued to write a long, heartfelt message to everyone showing her love.

TMZ initially reported the news. On July 17, it was revealed that the Destiny’s Child singer had been at the facility for the past several days. The 37-year-old Williams has been very open and honest about her struggles with mental health in the past, as well.

Fans weren’t the only ones who were supportive, but her fellow musicians were showing love as well. Missy Elliott tweeted on the same day news came out, “I want to lift our sis up in prayer because there are so many people battling this and many trying to deal with it alone.”

I want to lift our sis up in prayer because there are so many people battling this & many trying to deal with it alone😔Please No jokes this is REAL & as human beings let’s keep the ones who are openly dealing with it uplifted & be encouraging to them! Love u @RealMichelleW❤️ https://t.co/XJEIPkbovf — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 17, 2018

Michelle also disclosed at the end of her Instagram post that Beyonce’s mom Ms. Tina cooked a huge meal for her the other night, saying, “I just wanted to make y’all jealous.” And we most definitely are.