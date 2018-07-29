Mo Money: A Letter By Martin Luther King Jr. From 1996 Is Going For $95,000

A Letter By Martin Luther King Jr. Is Being Sold For A Lot Online

A Martin Luther King letter against the Vietnam War is now being sold for a whopping $95,000.

The letter is being sold by Moments in Time, and is dated Sept. 26, 1966,addressed to Mrs. S.S. Blakney.

King wrote at the time, “the inequalities of the present military draft system place an unequal burden on Negro men for service in Vietnam. We believe it grossly unjust to ask a man to fight in such a war only to come home to face indignities and de facto slavery in his own country.”

The memorabilia dealer claims that it’s the only letter ever on the market in which King discussed the war.

That’s a pretty hefty pricetag for a letter, but this item is most definitely a meaningful piece of memorabilia to have.

If you have $95K laying around, would you drop the dough on an MLK letter?