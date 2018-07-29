Domestic Excellence: The Zillionaire Carters Kicked Off Their North American OTR II Tour & Blew Up Twitter

My first lady is an actual stan. She went to see Beyoncé twice within like a week. pic.twitter.com/HUxPbpwdEG — Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) July 29, 2018

The Carters’ Domestic OTR II Tour Shatters Twitter

Queen Bey and her elderly hubby FINALLY kicked off the North American leg of their world-stopping OTR II Tour with a larger-than-life visual buffet of Black excellence that gave fans everything they dreamed of, turned the Obamas ALL THE WAY UP and blew up the whole entire internet.

Get into the drummer in the background doing the choreo!!!

Beyoncé’s entire band is on beat!! #OTRII pic.twitter.com/hmz0gRAg0E — Jaé 🍋🐝 (@JaeJeter) July 25, 2018

Peep the Twitter hysteria over the Carters’ North American OTR II Tour opening.