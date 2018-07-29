Domestic Excellence: The Zillionaire Carters Kicked Off Their North American OTR II Tour & Blew Up Twitter
The Carters’ Domestic OTR II Tour Shatters Twitter
Queen Bey and her elderly hubby FINALLY kicked off the North American leg of their world-stopping OTR II Tour with a larger-than-life visual buffet of Black excellence that gave fans everything they dreamed of, turned the Obamas ALL THE WAY UP and blew up the whole entire internet.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over the Carters’ North American OTR II Tour opening.
Feature photo by Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment