Are We Surprised? Man Accuses Sean Spicer Of Calling Him The N-Word When They Were Teenagers

Sean Spicer Accused Of Using The N-Word As A Teenager

Sean Spicer got confronted by a childhood friend during one of his latest book signings, but the encounter definitely wasn’t as nostalgic as you might think.

According to reports from TMZ, the former White House Press Secretary was at a bookstore in Middletown, Rhode Island on Friday to sign copies of his book, The Briefing: Politics, the Press, and the President, when a man approached him.

The whole encounter seemed to start off as a joke when the man, who TMZ identifies as Alex Lombard, brought up how Spicer allegedly tried to fight him back when they were classmates at a prep school. Things very quickly turned sour when the man said Spicer also called him the N-word during that incident as well. “You don’t remember you tried to fight me?” he said to laughs as he addressed Spicer. “But you called me a n***** first,” the man continued as the crowd fell silent. “Remember? Remember?” he said before a security guard started to escort him out of the building.