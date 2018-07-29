So Sad: Five People Have Been Declared Dead After Nursing Home Shooting In South Texas

Shooting In Texas Nursing Home Results In 5 Deaths

Five people were left dead on Friday night following an apparent murder-suicide in South Texas.

According to NBC affiliate WLWT, officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the Retama Manor Nursing Center in Robstown, about two hours south of San Antonio. Authorities said that they discovered three dead bodies upon arrival: one woman and two men, which included the suspected shooter.

Shortly after the initial individuals were pronounced dead, the Robstown Police Department received a call from a family member requesting officers to go to one of the victim’s home. When they arrived, police discovered two additional dead bodies.

City Secretary Herman Rodriguez gives an update on the fatal shooting that left five dead. @callerdotcom pic.twitter.com/EirHNBYC7h — Alexandria Rodriguez 🚨 (@Caller_AR) July 28, 2018

“Right now we do feel that the crimes are related, but we cannot speculate the identity of the victims and their relationships amongst themselves,” City Secretary Herman Rodriguez said in the filmed statement above.

Authorities have not yet revealed the identities of the victims, nor have they established a motive for the shooter. The Robstown PD is investigating with the help of the Texas Rangers.

“Current information will remain scarce because we are looking at a murder investigation and not compromising anything that might impede that investigation,” Police Chief Erasmo Flores said in a press release on Friday. “Our hearts go out to the victims’ families and the residents, visitors and employees at Retama Manor who experienced this tragedy.”