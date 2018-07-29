Where Is Andy??? Is THIS Woman Another Kenya Moore Replacement On #RHOA???
Another day, another RHOA rumor…
Is Yovanna Logan Joining RHOA?
There’s a new rumor swirling that there’s another woman possibly getting a peach on RHOA season 11.
As previously reported Kenya Moore is allegedly out after being offered a 90% pay decrease as “punishment” for getting married while RHOA cameras weren’t rolling.
Following that there were rumors that there were two newbies filming with the cast, singer/wife to Ronnie DeVoe, ShaMari DeVoe…
and registered nurse Tanya Sam.
Now there are rumblings that there’s a new woman on the scene; Yovanna Logan. Yovanna was spotted filming with the cast at a “Couples Night” event at a local winery.
#NeneLeakes hosted a “Couples Night” at the Chateau Elan Winery! She was joined by the ladies (Kandi, Porsha, Eva, Cynthia and Marlo) and their significant others! The newbies currently being tested were there as well. #ShamariDeVoe along with her hubby #RonnieDeVoe and #TanyaSam along with her boyfriend #PaulJudge. There’s also another newbie who’s being tested. Remember I said there were three women in all currently being tested? 👀 #RHOA
Prior to possibly making her RHOA debut, she appeared on “Say Yes To The Dress” and “Bridezillas.”
Meet Gail Yovanna Logan! She’s a friend of #NeneLeakes who was also SPOTTED at her “Couples Night” event at the winery the other night! Gail has been featured on Say Yes to the Dress and Bridezillas in the past. She’s also the third newbie being tested, along with #ShamariDeVoe and #TanyaSam. I’m told by an inside source that’s she’s very outspoken and has already ruffled a few feathers! As I mentioned yesterday, there’s a major game of “PASS THE PEACH” happening this season! Who will win? 👀 #RHOA
She does seem like she’d be a decent fit for RHOA; see what we mean on the flip.
When she was on “Bridezillas” she brought the shade.