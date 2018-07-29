Where Is Andy??? Is THIS Woman Another Kenya Moore Replacement On #RHOA???

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 12

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Another day, another RHOA rumor…

Is Yovanna Logan Joining RHOA?

There’s a new rumor swirling that there’s another woman possibly getting a peach on RHOA season 11.

As previously reported Kenya Moore is allegedly out after being offered a 90% pay decrease as “punishment” for getting married while RHOA cameras weren’t rolling.

Following that there were rumors that there were two newbies filming with the cast, singer/wife to Ronnie DeVoe, ShaMari DeVoe…

and registered nurse Tanya Sam.

Now there are rumblings that there’s a new woman on the scene; Yovanna Logan. Yovanna was spotted filming with the cast at a “Couples Night” event at a local winery.

Prior to possibly making her RHOA debut, she appeared on “Say Yes To The Dress” and “Bridezillas.”

She does seem like she’d be a decent fit for RHOA; see what we mean on the flip.

When she was on “Bridezillas” she brought the shade.

Say wheeetttt😚😚

A post shared by Gail Yovanna Logan Momplaisir (@yovanna_love) on

☀️💋💖

A post shared by Gail Yovanna Logan Momplaisir (@yovanna_love) on

Turned ALLLLLLL the way up!💃🏽😁

A post shared by Gail Yovanna Logan Momplaisir (@yovanna_love) on

    Continue Slideshow

    💋

    A post shared by Gail Yovanna Logan Momplaisir (@yovanna_love) on

    🌴🌴💚💛🌴🌴

    A post shared by Gail Yovanna Logan Momplaisir (@yovanna_love) on

    How we met 10 years ago❤️ #TheMomplaisirsTakeonGreece

    A post shared by Gail Yovanna Logan Momplaisir (@yovanna_love) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112
    Categories: Instagram, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus