Family Business: Kanye’s Father, Ray West, Has Reportedly Been Diagnosed With Cancer

Kanye West’s Dad Reportedly Diagnosed With Cancer Last Spring

According to reports from Radar Online, Kanye West’s father, Ray West, has been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Kanye’s stepmom, Cheryl Carmichael West, told the publication that Ray was diagnosed with stomach cancer last spring. She also added that he’s getting treatment and from what she understands, the treatments are working.

The news of this diagnosis comes on the heels of the 10 year anniversary of Kanye’s mother Donda West’s passing.

Best wishes go out to the whole family.