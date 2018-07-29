Criminally Fahn: Meet The Beat Face Bewty Who Slayed Her Mugshot & Shattered The Internet

possession of marijuana pic.twitter.com/RYMqEqmBIy — Mugshot Baes (@mugshotbaes) April 18, 2018

Mugshot Bae 2018 Is Blowing Up The Internet

We love a good mugshot bae and are stanning for beat face bewty Marshala Perkins who was busted on kush charges before slaying the internet with her flawless face in yet another hilariously random internet moment that sent the internet into a heart eye TIZZY,

Hit the flip to meet the latest mugshot bae sizzling the internet.