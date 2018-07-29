Still Family Hustling: Ride Or Die Tiny Travels To Pennsylvania To Support T.I. At Health And Wellness Fest

T.I. And Tiny Attend Pennsylvania Care Health And Wellness Fest Together

Looks like the love is still strong for the Harrises… despite all the divorce drama that’s been lingering over T.I. and Tiny for the past two years the pair remain very loving, loyal and devoted. Take for example this weekend, when Tiny joined her hubby in Philadelphia where he headlined the Pennsylvania Care Health and Wellness Fest.

Besides the Harrises, SWV and Estelle were also at the event. Check out more photos below.