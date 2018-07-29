Becky Explains “The Problem We Have In The U.S. That’s Getting Really Bad… BLACK PEOPLE!” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
You ugly bird! Get your ignorant azz out of the house in front of a camera talking to yourself before you start passing judgment on any race of people. Honestly, these white girls and their “problems with us” is actually the “problem in the United States.” You can’t even live if you are black! To this bird nosed bimbo, black folks just being themselves is a “problem.” It’s cliche, ignorant, and starting to get on our nerves. Leave us the fck alone!