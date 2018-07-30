MAGAmerica’s Team: The Dallas Cowboys’ Sunken Place Shenanigans Are Getting Them Dragged Back To Candyland

Dallas Cowboys Are Getting Dragged

The Dallas Cowboys are supposed to be America’s Team, right? Well, they absolutely showed which America they represent. Owner Jerry Jones put his invisible pointy hood on to support Papa John’s and demand his players stand for the anthem. Then quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott surprised everyone by saying they’d fall in line and not distract by kneeling for the anthem. It’s amazing that you can hear them tap dancing on astro turf. But that’s neither her nor there.

Dak Prescott be like….. pic.twitter.com/PjTJiUkFpi — Angry Black (@consciousangry1) July 28, 2018

So what happened? They got absolutely destroyed and deservedly so. Take a look at MAGAmerica’s team and the dragging that commenced.