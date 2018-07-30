Congrats To Tokyo Toni For Cementing Herself As The Worst Celebrity Mom In The Game After THIS Rant

- By Bossip Staff
Tokyo Toni Goes Off

Warning: after you read all of this, you’re going to want to call your momma and thank her for not being Tokyo Toni. That’s because Blac Chyna’s momma gave us a disgusting rant for the ages. She went on IG to call Chyna a statutory rape baby. Seriously.

Tokyo is etching herself in the annals of terrible parenting hall of fame.

Twitter went all the way in, calling Tokyo an all-time horrible mother and we can’t disagree. Ew. Take a look…

