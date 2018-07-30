Insecure McTacky: Cardi B Is Getting Sport Mode Dragged For Showing Receipts To Her Cash Paid Lamborghini

Cardi B Shows Off Her Lamborghini Pink Slip & Bank Account Statement, But WHY?

Whyyyy Belcalis? Cardi B and Offset purchased new matching Lamborghini’s over the weekend. Nice, right? Offset and Cardi posed in a photo on the hoods of their bright colored sports cars, getting a lot of attention. Great for them!

But, this wouldn’t be the last we heard about the cars from Cardi B. The rapper claimed folks were saying she and her hubby leased the cars. That must’ve really been burning her from the inside, because she made a whole video, several tweets and provided pink slips for the car she purchased, for over $500,000 for “haters.”

Cardi B took to Instagram in a now-deleted video to prove to haters her new Lamborghinis were not leased. pic.twitter.com/4udSOPyq4R — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 29, 2018

IM THAT BITCH YOU LOVE TO HATE AND WATCH AND I LOOOVEEE THAT SHIT 💁🏽‍♀️I love the fact you watch my page more then anybody else .I love that i get ya pressed i fucking loveee it . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 29, 2018

A lot of people keep asking me why i got a blue Lambo since ya know my fav color red ❤️❤️❤️❤️💁🏽‍♀️Well it was the only Lambo they had with the top off and i really wanted a top off car. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 29, 2018

People love doubting you then when you hit them with receipt is still a problem 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️Suck my dick 😎Now goodbye !Im finna do a song to get nikkas mad 🤪🤪…Studio 🙂 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 30, 2018

To take the tackiness it a step further, Cardi posted up a screenshot of her bank account to “prove” she made the purchase (because leasing is for poor people???) Anyone in here ever DOUBT she made money???? Raise your hands.

