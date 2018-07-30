Insecure McTacky: Cardi B Is Getting Sport Mode Dragged For Showing Receipts To Her Cash Paid Lamborghini
Cardi B Shows Off Her Lamborghini Pink Slip & Bank Account Statement, But WHY?
Whyyyy Belcalis? Cardi B and Offset purchased new matching Lamborghini’s over the weekend. Nice, right? Offset and Cardi posed in a photo on the hoods of their bright colored sports cars, getting a lot of attention. Great for them!
But, this wouldn’t be the last we heard about the cars from Cardi B. The rapper claimed folks were saying she and her hubby leased the cars. That must’ve really been burning her from the inside, because she made a whole video, several tweets and provided pink slips for the car she purchased, for over $500,000 for “haters.”
the tackiness it a step further, Cardi posted up a screenshot of her bank account to “prove” she made the purchase (because leasing is for poor people???) Anyone in here ever DOUBT she made money???? Raise your hands.
