“Thank You For Your Prayers”: Bandaged Up Melyssa Ford Addresses Nearly Fatal 18-Wheeler Accident

Melyssa Ford has finally felt healthy enough to address her nearly fatal hit-and-run accident with an 18 wheeler. It’s been nearly a month since news broke she was clinging on after her jeep flipped over in an accident with an 18-wheeler in southern California.

Melyssa says:

Just over 4 weeks ago I was involved in a near fatal car crash. I have struggled to remember a lot of what happened during the course of my recovery. Due to my skull fracture and concussion, there are parts I may never remember. What I do know now, after seeing photos and hearing the accounts from people that came to my rescue before the EMT’s, is that some incredible human beings stopped to pull me from the wreckage of my Jeep, risking their lives not knowing if the car was at risk of catching fire. They removed their own clothing to place under and around my head to hold the gaping wound to my skull closed, and held a hat over my face to shield me from the sun. Just days before, I had been having a moment where I feared for humanity. Where it seemed we were more interested in capturing a moment rather than helping a soul in need. My fears were put to rest, by the quick thinking and compassionate actions of the Good Samaritans that helped me, the fast acting EMT workers and trauma staff and Huntington Memorial hospital and by the overwhelming outpouring of support that I’ve received from people all over the world. I’m humbled by the love and care and concern I’ve received. To my friends who raced to my hospital bed and rallied around me since the day of the crash, you are my forever family. From bringing me everything I could possibly need to having the forethought to start a Go Fund Me to assist with my present and future medical expenses, I’ll never be able to convey how much it has meant to me to know, without a doubt, that you had my back in my greatest hour of need.