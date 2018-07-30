Gut Full Of Good Guy: Faith Evans Ready For Stevie J To Get Her Pregnant And Start A Family

Image via Leon Bennett/Getty Images/Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Faith Evans And Stevie J Are Ready To Start A Family

There is still much shock over the out-of-nowhere marriage of Faith Evans and Stevie J, but if you’re shocked at the marriage, wait until they take it to the next level.

According to TMZ, Faith and Stevie are ready to start a family of their own. The newlywed couple spoke out about their love for the first time saying they are ignoring any and all haters who might have made their way into the dancery. They also double-down on the fact that this is not a publicity stunt, this is true love

Finally, Faith talked about the fact that her baby-making factory is open for business and Stevie J is the preferred customer: “He ain’t shootin’ blanks!”

Yeah, Faith, we know.

Flip the page to see the Jordans gush about their love.