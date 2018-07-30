Study: New Cases Of Chlamydia, Gonnorhea & HIV Lead By Black People In D.C.

DC Releases HIV Report With Black Cases Leading

A recent study on newly diagnosed STD cases in Washington DC is showing that heterosexual Black women and Black men have been contracting HIV, Gonnerhea and Chlamydia at high proportions. Black men through sex with men and black women through heterosexual contact have the highest proportion of newly diagnosed cases. In general, new HIV cases are showing a “downward trend” the study says. The amount of cases in 2017 were 368 newly diagnosed cases of HIV. That’s down 73 percent from the 1,362 cases in 2007

Here is the full report, but you can see the chart showing the percentage of new cases in this tweet. Black men who have sex with other men are 26% of new cases and Black women with 14% in new HIV cases.

Black men through sex with men and black women through heterosexual contact have the highest proportion of newly diagnosed HIV. Check out our new report highlighting the progress made to date, and challenges ahead. https://t.co/XBOpwqjV7F … pic.twitter.com/tlFiQdHLXb — DC Health (@_DCHealth) July 25, 2018

The report also concluded that Gonorrhea cases overall are up 56% percent, with over the half the new cases being women, and 17% being men with rectal gonnorhea. The number of chlamydia infections increased 35 percent compared to 2013, according to the report. Last year, there were more than 10,000 cases reported. More than half of those infections — 52 percent — were recorded in patients between the ages of 15 to 24.

Be safe out there folks!