Pookie ‘Power’: Kendrick Lamar Embodies An Emmy-Worthy Crackhead And Twitter Was HERE For It

Last night, Kendrick Lamar made his acting debut on 50 Cent and Courtney A. Kemp’s STARZ hit street-drama Power.

My name, is my name. Ask me again, i'll tell you the same.#PowerTV. Watch it NOW on the STARZ App: https://t.co/j2vNP4Aco4 pic.twitter.com/JrzuFcaejs — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) July 29, 2018

Prior to seeing the show, there was a fair amount speculation about what part Kung Fu Kenny would play. One of Ghost’s goons? An old friend of Tommy’s? Would he be yet another of LaKeisha’s love interests?

Kendrick Lamar making his acting debut on POWER while my song playing in the background >>>>>> — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) July 29, 2018

Well, if you guessed any of the above you were dead a$$ wrong. Kendrick Lamar Duckworth played a crackhead named “Laces”.

If you haven’t seen the show, here’s a preview of his work.

Kendrick Lamar x 50 Cent on Power pic.twitter.com/1sMEvSi3Tu — The Daily Loud (@DailyLoudTracks) July 30, 2018

The fact that he can rap as well as he does AND act like this…Drake is in trouble.

