Pookie ‘Power’: Kendrick Lamar Embodies An Emmy-Worthy Crackhead And Twitter Was HERE For It
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Power’ Debut Received Rave Reviews
Last night, Kendrick Lamar made his acting debut on 50 Cent and Courtney A. Kemp’s STARZ hit street-drama Power.
Prior to seeing the show, there was a fair amount speculation about what part Kung Fu Kenny would play. One of Ghost’s goons? An old friend of Tommy’s? Would he be yet another of LaKeisha’s love interests?
Well, if you guessed any of the above you were dead a$$ wrong. Kendrick Lamar Duckworth played a crackhead named “Laces”.
If you haven’t seen the show, here’s a preview of his work.
The fact that he can rap as well as he does AND act like this…Drake is in trouble.
Flip the page to peep the reaction from Twitter.