Smothered & Covered Shmoney: Cardi Revealed She Blew 64 Bodak Bucks At Waffle House & Won The Internet (AGAIN)

- By Bossip Staff
Cardi’s Magnificent Waffle House Splurge Is Blowing Up Twitter

We love us some Waffle House (don’t you?) so imagine our glee when Cardi revealed that, at some point, she dropped $64 at the beloved southern establishment after posting her bank records to prove she didn’t lease a fresh pair of Lambos during the funniest (and most relatable) Monday of her career.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Cardi’s hilariously relatable Waffle House splurge on the flip.

    Feature photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for iHeartMedia/David Kozlowski/Contributor

