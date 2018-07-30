Smothered & Covered Shmoney: Cardi Revealed She Blew 64 Bodak Bucks At Waffle House & Won The Internet (AGAIN)

The most baller thing about this isn't even paying cash for 2 Lambos, it's that @iamcardib somehow spent $64 at a Waffle House pic.twitter.com/9JWrn4hoN6 — a goat whom🌹☭ (@gatorgoat) July 30, 2018

Cardi’s Magnificent Waffle House Splurge Is Blowing Up Twitter

We love us some Waffle House (don’t you?) so imagine our glee when Cardi revealed that, at some point, she dropped $64 at the beloved southern establishment after posting her bank records to prove she didn’t lease a fresh pair of Lambos during the funniest (and most relatable) Monday of her career.

Picking up everybody’s open check at any Waffle House would be about $64, so God bless @iamcardib. https://t.co/Q9bz58Bpx9 — Thomas L. Strickland ☕️ (@ThomasLS) July 30, 2018

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Cardi’s hilariously relatable Waffle House splurge on the flip.