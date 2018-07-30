Peep The Plus Sized Transgender Girl In Dance Class Getting Her “Keke” On [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
#inmyfeelingschallenge #Jenzi #jenzitaughtme

(Photo by Oleksandr Rupeta/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

How many of you all are stepping into work this morning like Jenzi Russell here?

Turn the pages for more of Jenzi Russell…

When you know, you know 🌵 #Jenzi

Dropping Soon!! #levelupchallenge 🎥 @miraclemakingmedia

Be Who You Are & Love It 👊🏾

Hello Everyone 💋

