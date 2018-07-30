Peep The Plus Sized Transgender Girl In Dance Class Getting Her “Keke” On [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 6
❯
❮
(Photo by Oleksandr Rupeta/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
How many of you all are stepping into work this morning like Jenzi Russell here?
Turn the pages for more of Jenzi Russell…
LEVEL UP 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 | PLEASE TAG @ciara & @parrisgoebel 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 | #nationaldanceday #Ciara #CiaraLevelUpChallenge #LevelUpChallenge #CSquad #ParrisGoebel #Choreography #LevelUp #LevelUpDanceChallenge #LevelUpChoreography #Dancing #Arizona @parrisgoebel #requestdancecrew #ParrisChoreography @ciaralite @ciaraslayz @ciaraonly @ciaraandrussellfanpage @ciaraheat @csquaddaily @purejoyrussciara @ciara_russciara @ciarasquadlit | 🎥 @miraclemakingmedia