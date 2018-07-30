Ain’t Isht Daddies: Amina Buddafly Airs Out Dirty Feet Pete For Being An Absentee Daddy

Amina Buddafly And Peter Gunz’s Daughter Cori Turns 4 And He Gets Aired Out For Never Making Good On His Promises

Amina Buddafly and Peter Gunz’s oldest daughter Cori turned four over the weekend and celebrated with a party in Hamburg, Germany with Amina’s friends and family there. Peter wasn’t able to make it so he posted a photo of his baby girl along with promises to meet her back in L.A. when the girls returned.

Welp… Amina is apparently tired of Peter’s broken promises… She clapped at him under the picture saying that she and her daughters are good and she’s sick and tired of him raising her kids’expectations and not following through. Peter hit back saying she’s not the only one of his baby moms who have had to deal with him missing birthdays… SMH

Amina followed up her original comments on her story…

And Peter ended up turning off comments on his post, but he plans to go live today to discuss the situation

