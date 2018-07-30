Ain’t Isht Daddies: Amina Buddafly Airs Out Dirty Feet Pete For Being An Absentee Daddy
Amina Buddafly And Peter Gunz’s Daughter Cori Turns 4 And He Gets Aired Out For Never Making Good On His Promises
Amina Buddafly and Peter Gunz’s oldest daughter Cori turned four over the weekend and celebrated with a party in Hamburg, Germany with Amina’s friends and family there. Peter wasn’t able to make it so he posted a photo of his baby girl along with promises to meet her back in L.A. when the girls returned.
Welp… Amina is apparently tired of Peter’s broken promises… She clapped at him under the picture saying that she and her daughters are good and she’s sick and tired of him raising her kids’expectations and not following through. Peter hit back saying she’s not the only one of his baby moms who have had to deal with him missing birthdays… SMH
Amina followed up her original comments on her story…
And Peter ended up turning off comments on his post, but he plans to go live today to discuss the situation
One thing I pride myself in is my kids no matter how bad of a boyfriend or husband i am I love and take care of my kids.I’m not a perfect dad I can definitely do better but when you spread yourself as thin as I have time and money is extremely tight..Yesterday I called Amina to say happy birthday to my daughter and she wouldn’t answer so I told her to let the girls call me I just assumed she was mad. No way I would expect her to call me for my daughters birthday but I see a few people read that the wrong way.. Amina is an incredible mother and an incredible musician and after all I’ve done to her I could never be mad at her but yesterday was incredibly disappointing because I pride myself on loving my kids so to not answer the phone but post that on the gram leaves me no choice but to clear that up… tune into my live at 1pm Ive seen all the sick comments let’s talk..
Peter defended his reputation with this post — but do you think it’s appropriate for him to go live to discuss stuff like this? He’s trying to paint Amina as the bad guy for not answering the phone, but maybe she and the kids were just busy? Do you think these two are playing fair?
My baby @iamcorigunz is 4 today☺️💕and i gave her an amazing party with family and friends in #hamburg Germany, she had a blast, I feel accomplished and happy 💘 #happybirthday to my big girl! #coriscinderellaparty . . . Song: “since you’ve been gone” available on my EP “I AM part 2” produced by @theallenboyhwt #itunes #applemusic #googleplay #spotify #pandora #tidal #indieartist
It does look like Cori had a blast. We sure hope her parents can learn to co-parent more effectively.