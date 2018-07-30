STFU My Loves! Mo’Nique Stands By Defense Of Racist Roseanne

Mo’Nique Stands By Her Support Of Roseanne

Mo’Nique is standing by her defense of a fellow comedienne. As previously reported Mo said that her “sister in comedy” Roseanne made a mistake when she called former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett an “ape.”

“My sister made a mistake and she said something I know she wishes she could take back. But what I would ask is we don’t throw her away,” said Mo.

Now after catching backlash for her comments, Mo is still adamant that people have Roseanne all wrong.

When a fan told her that she “prays she sees the truth about Roseanne”, Mo responded and said that her “sister” Roseanne shared some things with her that she can’t forget.

Hey my Jasmine. See when there was no cameras rolling and it was just me and that sister. She shared some things with me as a sister. I can't forget that conversation. And thanks for loving me through even when we disagree. REAL SISTERHOOD. — Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) July 28, 2018

Mo also told another fan that we shouldn’t be so quick to “toss people out”, her included. “How does that help us in sisterhood,” asked Mo’Nique.

When you say GIRL BYE. How does that help us in sisterhood. Never would I throw you away. WHAT ARE THE YOUNGER SISTERS SAYING? When you are so ready to go TOSS US OUT. Thanks for having this conversation. — Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) July 27, 2018

