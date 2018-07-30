STFU My Loves! Mo’Nique Stands By Defense Of Racist Roseanne
Mo’Nique Stands By Her Support Of Roseanne
Mo’Nique is standing by her defense of a fellow comedienne. As previously reported Mo said that her “sister in comedy” Roseanne made a mistake when she called former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett an “ape.”
“My sister made a mistake and she said something I know she wishes she could take back. But what I would ask is we don’t throw her away,” said Mo.
Now after catching backlash for her comments, Mo is still adamant that people have Roseanne all wrong.
When a fan told her that she “prays she sees the truth about Roseanne”, Mo responded and said that her “sister” Roseanne shared some things with her that she can’t forget.
Mo also told another fan that we shouldn’t be so quick to “toss people out”, her included. “How does that help us in sisterhood,” asked Mo’Nique.
Oh Mo.
Do YOU see Mo’Nique’s point in defending Roseanne???
Mo also added that Roseanne came to the Mo’Nique show no questions asked, while several black celebs declined.