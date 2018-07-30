A “Lil Positivity”: LeBron James’ I PROMISE School Opens It’s Doors For The First Time Today

Image via Jason Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James’ I PROMISE School Opens Today In Akron, Ohio

LeBron James has worked tirelessly throughout his career off the court to help build up his community. He’s donated time, money, effort and his voice to numerous causes and often speaks about his own humble upbringing in relation to kids who also have obstacles to hurdle in order to get ahead.

Today, his quest to empower the future of America hits a remarkable milestone…

The jitters before the first day of school are real right now!!! Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life when we open the #IPROMISE School. This skinny kid from Akron who missed 83 days of school in the 4th grade had big dreams… https://t.co/PwmRaHRfng — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

It has been more than a decade in the making, but today, the LeBron James Foundation opens the I PROMISE school in conjunction with Akron public school system.

big dreams for the kids in Akron to give them everything they could need to find their passion, give back to our community and change the world!! This school is that. The people are that. Akron is that. @LJFamFoundation we've always done it big — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

The plan is to enroll at-risk youth, hundreds of them, who desperately need opportunities that education provides. According to ESPN, the goal is to have elementary age children to follow the program until graduate high school. If they do, James will see to it that they have free college tuition to the University of Akron. In addition, parents who do not have a high school diploma will be allowed to achieve one and get further education.

and it doesn't get bigger than opening day tomorrow (until the next thing we dream of 🤣) I'm so unbelievably proud and excited to see my kids, my home, and the 330 tomorrow. THANK YOU! Let's get it. Let’s go 💪🏾 @IPROMISESchool #WeAreFamily #IPROMISE — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

Never mind whatever sports fanatic grievances you have against LBJ, you gotta give it up for this move. This is big. REAL big. It’s easy to sell sneakers, sodas, car insurance, video games, but selling the idea that education is important and “cool”, that’s something to champion.

The @LJFamFoundation's I Promise School opens in Akron Monday. It will be the new Akron Public Schools' home to 240 at-risk 3rd & 4th graders. Take a sneak peak inside!

Read more: https://t.co/JIUWLWO1jF

📸s: Jennifer Conn, https://t.co/a4YA4W2Cro pic.twitter.com/Fx989ZXeAE — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) July 30, 2018

According to Cleveland.com, the inaugural class consists of 240 students, 3rd and 4th graders, who are under-performing in reading, math and other areas of academia. The curriculum at the school is largely STEM-based and will allow students to take a more active and hands-on approach to their learning.

This school will be a bit different that other public schools in that the hours of operation are 9am-5pm from July to May. Longer school days and longer school years will eliminate the downtime of summer break in which students tend to forget the things they just learned.

This innovative way to educate kids might become the blueprint for how public schools approach education in hopes to improving America as a whole.