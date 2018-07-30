WELP: Chair Throwing Moniece Says She Doesn’t Regret Almost Attacking Pregnant Princess Love

In #LHHH news…

Moniece Slaughter Says She Doesn’t Regret Princess Love Attack

After she was seen running to throw a chair at a pregnant woman, Moniece Slaughter says she has no regrets.

As previously reported viewers saw Moniece try to toss a chair at a pregnant Princess Love after she blasted her on a microphone about her “bad parenting skills.”

Now Moniece is explaining what really went down and why she doesn’t regret it. During VH1’s “Check Yourself” Moniece proudly told “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” producers that she doesn’t regret what went down because Princess’ mouth wasn’t pregnant.

Not only that, the chair that she was charging at Princess with never left her hands.

“Let the record show that the chair did not leave my hands. So, I didn’t hit a pregnant person. I almost hit a pregnant person and almost doesn’t count,” Moniece says, satisfied with how it all went down.

Oh Moniece…

See an unapologetic Moniece talking Princess Love on the flip.