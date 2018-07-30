Fed Up Shad: Bow Wow Explodes On Bullies Harassing His Boyish Looks And Yummy Bae Kiyomi — But Was He Caught CHEATING???

Bow Wow’s Bizarre Rant Inspired By Cheating Accusations?

Bow Weezy got super defensive online this morning, seemingly out of no where. The rapper tweeted out a series of tweets to say f*ck basically EVERYONE. And even offered to give away all of his money, literally on Cash App. Shad then said FU to the folks speaking badly on his name online.

But where do it come from???

It looks like it started when Bow Weezy tweeted a photo of him and his girl Kiyomi out in ATL over the weekend. The were both spotted at Revel Night Club in Atlanta. It’s the first time the two have been seen together in a minute, previously Kiyomi was in Puerto Rico was almost a week with out him. Welp! One twitter user says while Kiyomi was away, Bow Weezy was acting like a bachelor…

Once a cheater, always a cheater pic.twitter.com/pZRNOPbliU — LaShone (@_itsderra) July 30, 2018

Does that photo look like Bow Wow is cheating to you??? The twitter user LaShone continued to accuse Bow of being an infidel in this tweet:

He’s been in the club the last 2 nights being real friendly. Even kicked my friend and me out his section because we was recording, it ain’t like he’s big time. — LaShone (@_itsderra) July 30, 2018

In a series of posted and deleted tweeted today, Bow Wow addresses the woman’s allegations and more.