For Discussion: Why Do Black Women Get So Much Hate Over Their Hair?

It’s Time To Talk About Why Black Women Get So Much Flak Over Their Hair

Over the weekend we saw a number of people repost this tweet from one of our social media faves LA Beautyologist:

Black women get so much hatred over our hair, it’s exhausting. Wig? You bald & you hate yourself. Weave? You fake self hating Eurocentric bitch.

Natural? 3c, or you a nappy. Not classy.

4a/b/c? Spend 6 hours a wk on hair & be discriminated against.

Braids? Too black. — Esthetician/Skin Specialist (@LaBeautyologist) July 28, 2018

The post got over 70K likes and was retweeted nearly 30K times…

The post notes:

Black women get so much hatred over our hair, it’s exhausting.

Wig? You bald & you hate yourself.

Weave? You fake self hating Eurocentric bi**h. Natural? 3c, or you a nappy. Not classy.

4a/b/c? Spend 6 hours a wk on hair & be discriminated against.

Braids? Too black.

Her comment happened just a day after a conversation sparked by a black man, who claimed black women’s spending more on hair and beauty was evidence of their self-hate.

Black women spend almost 9 times more on hair and "beauty" products than non-black women. If that is not an indication of the lack of self love in black women , i don't know what is. — King In The North 🦂 (@OfficialP_Elago) July 27, 2018

Fortunately, someone else set him straight.

no. beauty products are catered to lighter complexions/white-woman hair so they’re cheaper & easier to find. all this indicates is a racist beauty industry with a lack of product range for WOC. there is no correlation to self-love. don’t shit on black women b/c ur ignorant. https://t.co/s9YUbTS4Ox — Marie (@marieeeexoxo) July 28, 2018

The good news is — there are plenty people in the world who are enlightened enough to realize that black women and their beauty is real AF — whether braided, weaved, wigged or natural, black women definitely know how to look amazing and black women have plenty of love for themselves whether ignorant folks want to recognize it or not.

We want to talk more about this though. What kind of negative comments have you encountered on your hair journey? Has there been a point when you didn’t love your hair? What is the best way for us as a community to support women regardless of their hairstyle choices? Let’s discuss!