For Discussion: Why Do Black Women Get So Much Hate Over Their Hair?

It’s Time To Talk About Why Black Women Get So Much Flak Over Their Hair
Over the weekend we saw a number of people repost this tweet from one of our social media faves LA Beautyologist:
The post got over 70K likes and was retweeted nearly 30K times…
The post notes:
Black women get so much hatred over our hair, it’s exhausting.
Wig? You bald & you hate yourself.
Weave? You fake self hating Eurocentric bi**h. Natural? 3c, or you a nappy. Not classy.
4a/b/c? Spend 6 hours a wk on hair & be discriminated against.
Braids? Too black.
Her comment happened just a day after a conversation sparked by a black man, who claimed black women’s spending more on hair and beauty was evidence of their self-hate.
Fortunately, someone else set him straight.
The good news is — there are plenty people in the world who are enlightened enough to realize that black women and their beauty is real AF — whether braided, weaved, wigged or natural, black women definitely know how to look amazing and black women have plenty of love for themselves whether ignorant folks want to recognize it or not.
We want to talk more about this though. What kind of negative comments have you encountered on your hair journey? Has there been a point when you didn’t love your hair? What is the best way for us as a community to support women regardless of their hairstyle choices? Let’s discuss!