WheresLawrence: The Lawrence Hive Launches Petition To Have ‘Insecure’s’ Resident F**k Boy Brought Back

“Insecure” Fans Petition To Have Jay Ellis Brought Back

Remember when we told you that Issa Rae confirmed that Jay Ellis is out for this season of “Insecure” because Lawrence and Issa are over?

“We want to stay as true to life as possible,” Issa told Vulture about Lawrence’s departure. “They had a great conversation at the end of season two and it was just about like, hey, she’s moving on [with] Daniel, sometimes we have those conversations,” Rae says. “You never see the exes again. And it’s okay! You gotta explore life without Lawrence.”

Welllll the Lawrence Hive isn’t ready to accept that their Best Buy shirt rocking road-dog is really out, so much so that they’ve launched a petition. There’s now a petition and sponsored Facebook post called #WheresLawrence.

According to the Hive, “the mess needs to get cleaned up” and they’re imploring Issa to bring him back.

“It’s been a difficult summer, but there’s light on the horizon — Insecure is coming back to HBO for Season Three! The new season starts on August 12 and we’re counting down the days. BUT WHERE’S LAWRENCE?? It looks like the rumors floating around the past several weeks are true. Lawrence isn’t coming back for another season of Insecure. How is this even allowed? This mess needs to be cleaned up! Not only because Jay Ellis has a huge and devoted fan base, but also because Lawrence is an important and complex character that we need to see more of. It’s time to get LOUD to bring him back!”

Interestingly enough, the petition has 9,000 signatures.

If you’re really feeling so inclined, you sign the petition for yourself; HERE.

See Issa’s response to the Lawrence Hive on the flip.