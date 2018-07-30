White Man Who Followed Brother Home To Call Him A N-Word… Apologizes, But Then Doubles Down On Comments! [Video]

(Photo credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Remember we showed you a video of man in a work-van calling a brother the n-word after getting cut off in traffic? The man has since been identified as “Jeffrey Whitman” and he apologized…before doubling down on his comments when confronted.

“Using the word was dehumanizing, unacceptable, and inexcusable. My actions reflect an unhealthy mindset I have developed and I need to work to change. My actions that day are not a reflection of my feelings towards the Black community. I also understand that racial tensions in America are higher than before, and I regret my part in contributing to that tension. I realize that words are hollow without action, and because of the hurt I have caused, I hope I have the opportunity to give back to the Black community that I have harmed in a meaningful way.”

So Jeff has taken the African American’s money, but thinks we get it for free, so he’s entitled to it… Nice.