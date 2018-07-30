Damn! Joseline Hernandez Is Outchea On Instagram Working Her Fit Bubble-Cake Inside Out… [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
My goodness, Joseline is fit. Looks like all she does is exercise at some kind of beautiful oasis on the beach. Turn the pages, she’s been going hard on the gram for a minute now with this fitness stuff.

CÁLMATE HIJA DE CHANGÓ

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on

Hey hoe

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on

WORKOUT BLOOPERS 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on

We in there! Are you training! I am! @ri28challenge @theaaronspady

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on

@prpfoundation

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on

