Damn! Joseline Hernandez Is Outchea On Instagram Working Her Fit Bubble-Cake Inside Out… [Video]
Getting ready! Things are in pre-production! My new project with @wetv will start filming in a few weeks!! I could not be more excited 😜 Until that date I have to get my body back right. Especially after this weekend! I had too many 🍩. I’m glad @ri28challenge is here for me! Challenge starts today! Click the link You still have time to sign up😍😍 #livingmybestlife #ri28
(FayesVision/WENN.com)
My goodness, Joseline is fit. Looks like all she does is exercise at some kind of beautiful oasis on the beach. Turn the pages, she’s been going hard on the gram for a minute now with this fitness stuff.
Continue Slideshow
You so fuckin' precious when you smile Hit it from the back and drive you wild Girl, I lose myself up in those eye-eye-eye-eye-eyes I just had to let you know you're mine Hands on your body, I don't wanna waste no time Feels like forever even if forever's tonight Just lay with me, waste this night away with me You're mine, I can't look away, I just gotta say I'm so fucking happy you're alive Swear to God I'm down if you're down all you gotta say is right Girl anything I can do just to make you feel alright Oh, oh, oh, oh, I just had to let you know you're fine Running circles 'round my mind Even when it's rainy all you ever do is shine You on fire, you a star just like Mariah Man this feel incredible, I'll turn you into a bride, you're mine