Damn! Joseline Hernandez Is Outchea On Instagram Working Her Fit Bubble-Cake Inside Out… [Video]

Getting ready! Things are in pre-production! My new project with @wetv will start filming in a few weeks!! I could not be more excited 😜 Until that date I have to get my body back right. Especially after this weekend! I had too many 🍩. I’m glad @ri28challenge is here for me! Challenge starts today! Click the link You still have time to sign up😍😍 #livingmybestlife #ri28

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on Jul 30, 2018 at 9:06am PDT