ThurmanBlevins Minneapolis Police Officers Won’t Be Charged For Fatally Shooting Minneapolis Man

Officers Involved In Thurman Blevins Shooting Won’t Face Charges

The two Minneapolis officers who fatally shot Thurman Blevins won’t be charged. Officers Ryan Kelly and Justin Schmidt will not be charged in the June 23 death of Blevins, 31, who was shot as he ran away from them shouting “please don’t shoot me” and “leave me alone.”

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman made the announcement Monday morning at a news conference that was interrupted by protestors.

The news comes after body-camera footage was released by the city of Minneapolis on Sunday that officers said showed Thurman holding a gun as he ran away.

Some witnesses said what he was actually carrying a bottle or a cup.

"Black people are tired of being hunted down like deer!" Protesters take over press conference by Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman on fatal police shooting of Thurman Blevins in Minneapolis. https://t.co/hVBQQTRhbO pic.twitter.com/otgbpWEEOW — ABC News (@ABC) July 30, 2018

