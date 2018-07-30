Don’t Swipe! Serial Killer Confesses To Killing Tinder Date Plus 6 Other Women From NY To California

Image via Guillaume Payen/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Serial Killer Admits To Murdering 7 Women

According to NYDailyNews, swiping right on Tinder is a LOT more dangerous than it might seem.

When Danueal Drayton was arrested in California he confessed to viciously killing a nurse in Queens, New York. He then confessed to catching a one-way flight to California and killing 6 more women who police say he met on Tinder.

Drayton admitted to a pair of Connecticut killings, along with single slayings in the Bronx and Suffolk County. He also claimed responsibility for another murder in either Queens or Nassau County, and there was a possibility of another California homicide, the police source said. It was unclear if he actually committed the crimes or was just rambling.

He would later say:

“My body did this, not my mind,” a police source quoted Drayton as telling investigators. “I didn’t want to do this. My body made me do this.”

Drayton was charged with attempted murder, forcible rape, sexual penetration by foreign object and false imprisonment.

